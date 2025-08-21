Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. Trims Stake in Sempra Energy $SRE

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. reduced its position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 82.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,456 shares during the period. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Sempra Energy by 8.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 173,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,374,000 after acquiring an additional 13,433 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Sempra Energy by 171.2% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 11,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 7,012 shares in the last quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors grew its position in Sempra Energy by 8.0% in the first quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors now owns 49,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,569,000 after acquiring an additional 3,677 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sempra Energy in the first quarter worth $483,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its position in Sempra Energy by 81.0% in the first quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 46,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,302,000 after acquiring an additional 20,707 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Monday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price target (up from $87.00) on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.58.

NYSE SRE opened at $82.4350 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Sempra Energy has a 12-month low of $61.90 and a 12-month high of $95.77. The firm has a market cap of $53.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.62.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Alexander Lisa Larroque sold 1,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $126,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 15,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,248,000. This represents a 9.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Caroline Ann Winn sold 5,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.01, for a total transaction of $419,399.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 39,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,229,553.80. This trade represents a 11.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

