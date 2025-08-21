BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Boosts Stock Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. $CHKP

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 29.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,523 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,604 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $2,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHKP. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 2,704.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,304,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,034 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 737.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 982,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,042,000 after purchasing an additional 865,608 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 5,396.1% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 658,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,081,000 after buying an additional 646,504 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 214.6% during the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 864,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,086,000 after buying an additional 589,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 182.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 627,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,017,000 after buying an additional 404,958 shares during the period. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $189.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $209.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.96. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $169.01 and a 52-week high of $234.35.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $665.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.10 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 33.21% and a net margin of 32.48%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. Check Point Software Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.600-10.200 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.500 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $220.00 price target on Check Point Software Technologies and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Stephens reduced their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $229.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.50.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

