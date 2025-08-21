Nucor (NYSE:NUE) EVP Kenneth Rex Query Sells 10,000 Shares

Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.90, for a total transaction of $1,449,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 84,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,183,192. The trade was a 10.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Kenneth Rex Query also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Nucor alerts:

On Thursday, June 26th, Kenneth Rex Query sold 10,000 shares of Nucor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.37, for a total transaction of $1,303,700.00.

Nucor Price Performance

Shares of NUE opened at $143.4430 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $32.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.83. Nucor Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $97.59 and a fifty-two week high of $170.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.26.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.47 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Nucor Corporation will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is 39.71%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nucor

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NUE. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Nucor during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Nucor by 51.4% during the second quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. now owns 221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Matrix Trust Co lifted its holdings in Nucor by 53.8% in the second quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nucor by 73.5% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NUE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $143.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Nucor to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $153.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.78.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NUE

Nucor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.