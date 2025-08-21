Tradition Wealth Management LLC Buys New Holdings in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow Growth ETF $GFLW

Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GFLW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 35,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow Growth ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFLW. Smith Anglin Financial LLC acquired a new stake in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,207,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,210,000. Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new stake in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,116,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow Growth ETF by 279.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,515,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,535,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new stake in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $190,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:GFLW opened at $26.80 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.42. The stock has a market cap of $547.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.38. VictoryShares Free Cash Flow Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.88 and a fifty-two week high of $27.42.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were paid a $0.0038 dividend. This is an increase from VictoryShares Free Cash Flow Growth ETF’s previous dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th.

The VictoryShares Free Cash Flow Growth ETF (GFLW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Victory Free Cash Flow Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of 100 US large-cap growth companies selected based on positive free cash flow trend, earnings, and ROI. Holdings are weighted in the portfolio based on a combination of free cash flow and momentum.

