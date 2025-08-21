International Lithium (CVE:ILC) Shares Down 25% – Should You Sell?

Shares of International Lithium Corp. (CVE:ILC – Get Free Report) were down 25% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 271,100 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 259% from the average daily volume of 75,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

International Lithium Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$3.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.01. The company has a current ratio of 43.32, a quick ratio of 54.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

International Lithium Company Profile

International Lithium Corp. engages in the investment, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, Zimbabwe, and Ireland. It primarily explores for lithium, rubidium, caesium, and rare metal deposits. The company primarily focuses on the Raleigh Lake Lithium and Rubidium Project located in Canada and identifying additional properties in Canada and Zimbabwe.

Featured Articles

