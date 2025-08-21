Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER Position Trimmed by Tradition Wealth Management LLC

Tradition Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,564 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 612 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 11,354.8% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 402,522 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $24,280,000 after buying an additional 399,008 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 12,210 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,563 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 6,129 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,875,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $943,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UBER has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $97.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.82.

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $93.7460 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.43. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.33 and a 12-month high of $97.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.45 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 26.68% and a return on equity of 59.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $261,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 21,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,087,625. This trade represents a 11.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 11,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.74, for a total transaction of $1,061,523.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 416,222 shares in the company, valued at $38,184,206.28. This represents a 2.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

