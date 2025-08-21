Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Upgraded by Cormark to Moderate Buy Rating

Cormark upgraded shares of Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Free Report) to a moderate buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial cut Lithium Americas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, National Bankshares downgraded shares of Lithium Americas from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.15.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on LAC

Lithium Americas Trading Down 2.7%

LAC stock opened at $2.7350 on Wednesday. Lithium Americas has a 1-year low of $2.11 and a 1-year high of $5.20. The company has a current ratio of 9.88, a quick ratio of 10.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.80 and its 200-day moving average is $2.83. The firm has a market cap of $598.69 million, a P/E ratio of -11.89 and a beta of 0.68.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Equities analysts anticipate that Lithium Americas will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lithium Americas

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAC. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in Lithium Americas by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 3,254,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,732,000 after acquiring an additional 240,418 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 38.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,666,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,466,000 after purchasing an additional 459,252 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 44.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,046,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 324,518 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 18.1% in the second quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,012,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 155,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Lithium Americas by 3,173.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 846,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 821,120 shares during the last quarter.

About Lithium Americas

(Get Free Report)

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.