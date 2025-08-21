Zacks Research Downgrades Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) to Hold

Zacks Research lowered shares of Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $202.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $237.00 price target (up previously from $229.00) on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets set a $197.00 price target on shares of Royal Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $202.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Royal Gold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.63.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RGLD

Royal Gold Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RGLD opened at $169.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.40. Royal Gold has a 52-week low of $130.67 and a 52-week high of $191.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $167.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.04.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $209.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.63 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 56.24% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Analysts forecast that Royal Gold will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Gold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is currently 26.39%.

Institutional Trading of Royal Gold

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Royal Gold by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,682,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $274,887,000 after purchasing an additional 685,857 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Royal Gold by 17,722.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 457,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,806,000 after purchasing an additional 454,934 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Royal Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $55,825,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Royal Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,029,000. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in Royal Gold by 1,090.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 319,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,811,000 after purchasing an additional 292,611 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.