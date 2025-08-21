Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Research

Zacks Research cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on OMAB. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $89.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.38.

Shares of OMAB opened at $107.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.86 and a 200-day moving average of $92.87. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a one year low of $59.08 and a one year high of $116.25. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 22,072 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 0.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 3.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 25.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 761 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

