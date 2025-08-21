Tradition Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 28.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,550 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fullcircle Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC now owns 369 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,826 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 412 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Saxony Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC now owns 707 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $1,213.86 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,231.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,107.28. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $660.80 and a twelve month high of $1,341.15. The stock has a market cap of $515.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.72, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.07 by $0.12. Netflix had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 24.58%.The firm had revenue of $11.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 6.870-6.870 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Netflix from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Netflix from $1,514.00 to $1,515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,297.66.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other news, Director Reed Hastings sold 26,933 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,211.66, for a total transaction of $32,633,638.78. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,394.04. This represents a 98.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 2,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,157.44, for a total value of $2,344,973.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 12,781 shares in the company, valued at $14,793,240.64. This trade represents a 13.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,307 shares of company stock valued at $179,443,809 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

