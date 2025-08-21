Erste Asset Management GmbH Raises Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. $TROW

Erste Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 60,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $5,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,286,393 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,414,931,000 after acquiring an additional 222,556 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 7.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,706,251 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $707,973,000 after buying an additional 519,075 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 43.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,433,684 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $315,453,000 after buying an additional 1,035,865 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,955,703 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $271,541,000 after buying an additional 138,515 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,374,063 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $218,105,000 after buying an additional 83,324 shares during the period. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Dorothy C. Sawyer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total value of $190,860.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 44,789 shares in the company, valued at $4,274,214.27. This trade represents a 4.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $105.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.47. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.85 and a 12-month high of $125.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.73.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 28.72%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.8%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on TROW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up from $91.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $101.09.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

