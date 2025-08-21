Erste Asset Management GmbH Decreases Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. $PLD

Erste Asset Management GmbH decreased its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 34.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 77,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 40,291 shares during the quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Prologis were worth $8,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PLD. REAP Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PLD shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Prologis from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.00 target price on shares of Prologis and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Prologis from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.06.

Prologis Trading Down 0.6%

NYSE:PLD opened at $110.14 on Thursday. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $85.35 and a one year high of $132.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.21.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.05. Prologis had a net margin of 40.29% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Prologis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.750-5.800 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.