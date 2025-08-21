Erste Asset Management GmbH Raises Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. $DHI

Erste Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 21.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,640 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $8,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,586 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV grew its position in D.R. Horton by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,732 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in D.R. Horton by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,190 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in D.R. Horton by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,696 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in D.R. Horton by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $163.1490 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.44 and a 12 month high of $199.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.76. The stock has a market cap of $48.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.34.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 7th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 7th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 12.83%.
In related news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.70, for a total value of $274,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,193 shares in the company, valued at $280,046.10. The trade was a 49.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
DHI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $176.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.23.
D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.
