Erste Asset Management GmbH Buys 230,000 Shares of SentinelOne, Inc. $S

Erste Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) by 115.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 430,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230,000 shares during the quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.13% of SentinelOne worth $8,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 34,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 94.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 11.1% in the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 9,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 5.7% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 19,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on SentinelOne from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on SentinelOne in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on SentinelOne in a research report on Friday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on SentinelOne from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 5,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.31, for a total value of $100,865.37. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 590,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,221,641.55. The trade was a 0.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 2,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.31, for a total value of $50,562.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 306,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,297,621.64. This represents a 0.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 133,730 shares of company stock valued at $2,366,017. 4.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SentinelOne Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of S opened at $16.7450 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.00. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.36 and a 52 week high of $29.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.69 and a beta of 0.77.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 15.95% and a negative net margin of 49.36%.The firm had revenue of $229.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.39 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. SentinelOne has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

About SentinelOne

(Free Report)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.