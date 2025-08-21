Erste Asset Management GmbH Increases Position in Public Storage $PSA

Erste Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $7,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,735,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,206,046,000 after acquiring an additional 143,575 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 1.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,987,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $894,177,000 after acquiring an additional 30,775 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 1.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,836,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $848,425,000 after acquiring an additional 34,718 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 2.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,546,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $762,135,000 after acquiring an additional 69,882 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,134,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $638,805,000 after acquiring an additional 12,204 shares during the period. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PSA. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Public Storage to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $328.00 to $309.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $287.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $368.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.43.

Shares of PSA opened at $287.0050 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $287.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $294.63. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $256.60 and a twelve month high of $369.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.30, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.86.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.23 by $0.05. Public Storage had a net margin of 38.13% and a return on equity of 34.06%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Public Storage has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.450-17.00 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Public Storage will post 16.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

