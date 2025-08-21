lululemon athletica inc. $LULU Shares Sold by Erste Asset Management GmbH

Erste Asset Management GmbH lowered its stake in shares of lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 33.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,324 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 10,293 shares during the quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in lululemon athletica were worth $5,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LULU. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of lululemon athletica during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of lululemon athletica by 506.3% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 97 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of lululemon athletica during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in shares of lululemon athletica during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of lululemon athletica during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Get lululemon athletica alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LULU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on lululemon athletica from $366.00 to $317.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 6th. CICC Research reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $280.49 target price on shares of lululemon athletica in a report on Monday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $280.00 target price (down previously from $346.00) on shares of lululemon athletica in a report on Monday, June 9th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on lululemon athletica from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on lululemon athletica from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, lululemon athletica has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.98.

lululemon athletica Stock Up 0.2%

NASDAQ LULU opened at $198.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $220.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $282.22. lululemon athletica inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.95 and a fifty-two week high of $423.32.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.60. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. lululemon athletica had a return on equity of 43.48% and a net margin of 16.82%.The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. lululemon athletica has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.580-14.780 EPS. Q2 2025 guidance at 2.850-2.900 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that lululemon athletica inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at lululemon athletica

In other news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 27,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.69, for a total transaction of $6,375,178.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 110,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,058,829.16. This represents a 19.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for lululemon athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for lululemon athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.