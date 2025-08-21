Erste Asset Management GmbH Sells 4,861 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. $AJG

Erste Asset Management GmbH cut its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,861 shares during the quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $9,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 205.4% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Centennial Bank AR acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2,750.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AJG opened at $302.4850 on Thursday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $274.25 and a twelve month high of $351.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $307.07 and its 200 day moving average is $322.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $77.56 billion, a PE ratio of 42.97 and a beta of 0.68.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.03). Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 14.54%.The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 11.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $352.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $371.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $331.07.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

(Free Report)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.