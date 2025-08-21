Erste Asset Management GmbH Has $6.34 Million Stock Holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. $LOPE

Erste Asset Management GmbH cut its stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 14.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,230 shares during the quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $6,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter worth $232,000. Convergence Financial LLC bought a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter worth $249,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 244.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Informed Momentum Co LLC bought a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter worth $3,721,000. Finally, 111 Capital bought a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the fourth quarter worth $528,000. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Grand Canyon Education Price Performance

LOPE stock opened at $201.47 on Thursday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.69 and a 52-week high of $203.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $181.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.16. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 22.15% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The company had revenue of $247.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LOPE. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $222.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Grand Canyon Education presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Grand Canyon Education

About Grand Canyon Education

(Free Report)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.