ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) Trading 6.9% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

ConvaTec Group PLC (LON:CTEC – Get Free Report) traded up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded the stock to an outperform rating. Royal Bank Of Canada now has a GBX 315 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 320. ConvaTec Group traded as high as GBX 249.69 ($3.36) and last traded at GBX 247.12 ($3.33). 13,084,437 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 13,697,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 231.20 ($3.11).

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 315 price objective on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 280 price objective on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 335 to GBX 330 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, ConvaTec Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 309.40.

In other ConvaTec Group news, insider Karim Bitar sold 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 227, for a total value of £2,837,500. Company insiders own 19.65% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.32, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of £6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 41.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 254.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 257.89.

ConvaTec Group PLC engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of medical products, services, and technologies in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, and acute conditions resulting from traumatic injury and burns.

