BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Purchases 54,881 Shares of Maplebear Inc. $CART

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) by 104.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 107,301 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,881 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Maplebear were worth $4,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Maplebear by 3.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,514,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,777,000 after acquiring an additional 546,472 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Maplebear by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,368,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841,559 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Maplebear by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,744,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,524,000 after purchasing an additional 635,930 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Maplebear by 85.0% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 3,081,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Maplebear by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,832,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,984,000 after purchasing an additional 370,120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CART. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Maplebear from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Maplebear from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Maplebear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Maplebear from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Maplebear from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.46.

In other Maplebear news, Director Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 4,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.45, for a total transaction of $200,476.25. Following the transaction, the director owned 20,829 shares in the company, valued at $988,336.05. The trade was a 16.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Fidji Simo sold 66,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $3,328,665.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,965,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,291,904.45. This represents a 3.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,975,327 shares of company stock worth $237,736,848. Company insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CART opened at $45.51 on Thursday. Maplebear Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.06 and a 12-month high of $53.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.21.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Maplebear had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 13.76%.The company had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Maplebear Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, engages in the provision of online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products, as well as pickup services through a mobile application and website. It also operates virtual convenience stores; and provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers.

