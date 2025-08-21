Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 10,159 Barclays PLC $BCS

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BCS. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Barclays in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Barclays during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Wealthquest Corp acquired a new stake in Barclays in the first quarter worth $32,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in Barclays in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barclays during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BCS has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Citigroup lowered Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Barclays Trading Up 0.7%

NYSE BCS opened at $20.2550 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.90. Barclays PLC has a 12 month low of $11.22 and a 12 month high of $20.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.12. Barclays had a net margin of 22.11% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. On average, analysts predict that Barclays PLC will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barclays Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be paid a $0.1557 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. This represents a yield of 210.0%. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.29%.

About Barclays

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

