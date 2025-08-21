Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Research

Zacks Research cut shares of Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on INDB. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Independent Bank from $74.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Independent Bank from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

View Our Latest Report on INDB

Independent Bank Trading Up 0.8%

NASDAQ INDB opened at $67.24 on Tuesday. Independent Bank has a 52 week low of $52.15 and a 52 week high of $77.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.87.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $181.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.47 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 6.39%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Independent Bank will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Independent Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is 53.27%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,134,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $321,702,000 after acquiring an additional 116,820 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Independent Bank by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,339,253 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,554,000 after purchasing an additional 20,603 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 57.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,703,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,102,000 after purchasing an additional 624,833 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 0.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,049,086 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,980,000 after purchasing an additional 6,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its position in shares of Independent Bank by 687.2% in the fourth quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 948,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,868,000 after purchasing an additional 827,793 shares during the period. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Independent Bank

(Get Free Report)

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. The company provides interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.