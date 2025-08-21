Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Research

Zacks Research upgraded shares of Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA – Free Report) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Aura Biosciences in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Aura Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Aura Biosciences Stock Down 0.5%

AURA stock opened at $6.37 on Tuesday. Aura Biosciences has a twelve month low of $4.34 and a twelve month high of $12.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.61 and its 200-day moving average is $6.50. The company has a market cap of $395.70 million, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 0.46.

Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.02. Research analysts anticipate that Aura Biosciences will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Aura Biosciences

In related news, SVP Amy Elazzouzi sold 7,722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.70, for a total transaction of $51,737.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 86,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,938.60. This trade represents a 8.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aura Biosciences

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new position in Aura Biosciences during the second quarter worth $31,926,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Aura Biosciences by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,117,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,257,000 after buying an additional 850,000 shares in the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aura Biosciences by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 3,319,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,453,000 after acquiring an additional 781,808 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aura Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $3,460,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE raised its holdings in Aura Biosciences by 23.0% during the first quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 749,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,392,000 after acquiring an additional 140,058 shares in the last quarter. 96.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aura Biosciences

Aura Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision immunotherapies to treat a range of solid tumors. The company's proprietary platform enables the targeting of a range of solid tumors using virus-like particles conjugated with drugs or loaded with nucleic acids to create virus-like drug conjugates.

Further Reading

