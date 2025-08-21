Erste Asset Management GmbH Has $10 Million Position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. $WTS

Erste Asset Management GmbH reduced its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,999 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 963 shares during the quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.15% of Watts Water Technologies worth $9,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WTS. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,463,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $500,804,000 after buying an additional 386,333 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 905,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,708,000 after buying an additional 273,628 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $49,199,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 36,711.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 56,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,560,000 after buying an additional 56,536 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 398,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,983,000 after buying an additional 40,738 shares during the period. 95.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Watts Water Technologies

In other news, Director Joseph T. Noonan sold 713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.45, for a total transaction of $195,682.85. Following the sale, the director owned 1,194 shares in the company, valued at $327,693.30. This represents a 37.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.85, for a total value of $1,692,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WTS shares. Northcoast Research lowered Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Watts Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.50.

Watts Water Technologies Trading Down 0.7%

NYSE WTS opened at $276.3280 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $254.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.59. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $177.59 and a 52 week high of $279.16.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $643.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.15 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 13.63%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Watts Water Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 22.37%.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

