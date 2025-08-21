EntryPoint Capital LLC Makes New $378,000 Investment in NWPX Infrastructure, Inc. $NWPX

EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in NWPX Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWPX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC owned about 0.09% of NWPX Infrastructure as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in NWPX Infrastructure by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 808,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,029,000 after buying an additional 43,659 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in NWPX Infrastructure by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 527,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,793,000 after buying an additional 8,837 shares during the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NWPX Infrastructure by 14.2% in the first quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 325,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,447,000 after acquiring an additional 40,448 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in NWPX Infrastructure by 10.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 240,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,919,000 after purchasing an additional 22,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NWPX Infrastructure by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 224,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,814,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWPX opened at $51.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $493.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.79. NWPX Infrastructure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.97 and a 52-week high of $57.76.

NWPX Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:NWPX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19. NWPX Infrastructure had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 6.69%.The business had revenue of $133.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.93 million. Analysts expect that NWPX Infrastructure, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Megan A. Kendrick sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 10,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $528,000. This trade represents a 24.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, DA Davidson set a $60.00 target price on NWPX Infrastructure in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.50.

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of water-related infrastructure products in North America. It operates in two segments, Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP) and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast). The SPP segment offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems.

