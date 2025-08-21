Erste Asset Management GmbH Boosts Stock Position in Westlake Corp. $WLK

Erste Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Westlake Corp. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 153,201 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH owned 0.12% of Westlake worth $15,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WLK. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Westlake by 732.7% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 993,150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $113,865,000 after purchasing an additional 873,888 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Westlake during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,974,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,900,025 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $390,120,000 after buying an additional 586,178 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Westlake in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,026,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake by 3,182.3% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 219,030 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,112,000 after buying an additional 212,357 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WLK opened at $82.8290 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.28, a PEG ratio of 367.37 and a beta of 0.92. Westlake Corp. has a twelve month low of $68.55 and a twelve month high of $153.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.39 and a 200 day moving average of $89.57.

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.15). Westlake had a positive return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 0.57%.The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. Westlake’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Westlake Corp. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is an increase from Westlake’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -400.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Westlake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Westlake from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Westlake from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Westlake from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Westlake from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.29.

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

