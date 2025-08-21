EntryPoint Capital LLC Cuts Position in DXC Technology Company. $DXC

EntryPoint Capital LLC decreased its holdings in DXC Technology Company. (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) by 26.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,440 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,599,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,725,000 after buying an additional 163,291 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in DXC Technology by 11.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,503,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,888,000 after acquiring an additional 686,705 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in DXC Technology by 22.7% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,151,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,781,000 after acquiring an additional 769,026 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in DXC Technology by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,943,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,834,000 after acquiring an additional 591,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in DXC Technology by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,607,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,120,000 after acquiring an additional 204,697 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Stock Performance

DXC Technology stock opened at $13.7350 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. DXC Technology Company. has a 12 month low of $12.24 and a 12 month high of $24.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. DXC Technology had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. DXC Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.750 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.850-3.350 EPS. Research analysts expect that DXC Technology Company. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on DXC shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of DXC Technology in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DXC Technology currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $15.60.

DXC Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

See Also

