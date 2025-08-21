EntryPoint Capital LLC Invests $381,000 in Lyft, Inc. $LYFT

EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 32,129 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LYFT. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 81.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John David Risher bought 6,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,966.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 11,791,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,289,588.60. The trade was a 0.06% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 2,424 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total transaction of $38,299.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 879,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,896,068.40. This trade represents a 0.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (up from $26.00) on shares of Lyft in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Citigroup restated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of Lyft in a report on Friday, June 27th. Barclays raised their target price on Lyft from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Lyft from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Lyft from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $15.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 2.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.94 and its 200-day moving average is $13.82. Lyft, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $19.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.17). Lyft had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

