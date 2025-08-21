Erste Asset Management GmbH Sells 28,760 Shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. $WD

Erste Asset Management GmbH cut its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,760 shares during the quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.44% of Walker & Dunlop worth $12,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WD. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Walker & Dunlop in the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP increased its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 15,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Walker & Dunlop in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WD opened at $84.3980 on Thursday. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.48 and a 52-week high of $118.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.67.

Walker & Dunlop ( NYSE:WD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $319.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.84 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 9.27%.Walker & Dunlop’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is 82.72%.

A number of brokerages have commented on WD. Wall Street Zen raised Walker & Dunlop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.50.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Servicing and Asset Management, and Corporate. The Capital Markets segment offers a comprehensive range of commercial real estate finance products to customers.

