Humankind Investments LLC Buys 370 Shares of First Solar, Inc. $FSLR

Humankind Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 28.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,660 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in First Solar by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 64,447 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $8,148,000 after purchasing an additional 6,394 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its position in First Solar by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 101,659 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $12,853,000 after purchasing an additional 15,656 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new position in First Solar during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in First Solar by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,765,303 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $349,617,000 after purchasing an additional 405,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of First Solar by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,295,310 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $163,766,000 after acquiring an additional 46,758 shares in the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Solar Stock Performance

Shares of First Solar stock opened at $206.44 on Thursday. First Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $116.56 and a one year high of $262.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.50. First Solar had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 28.95%.The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. First Solar has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.500-16.500 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FSLR. Glj Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $214.06 price objective (up from $172.53) on shares of First Solar in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $194.00 price objective on First Solar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wolfe Research raised First Solar from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $221.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on First Solar from $275.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on First Solar from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Solar currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Solar news, insider Michael Koralewski sold 2,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.21, for a total transaction of $466,877.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 11,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,798,689.49. The trade was a 20.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 2,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.44, for a total value of $462,900.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 81,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,326,357.84. This represents a 2.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,691 shares of company stock worth $8,248,477 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Featured Stories

