Humankind Investments LLC Buys 1,769 Shares of Lsb Industries Inc. $LXU

Humankind Investments LLC boosted its stake in Lsb Industries Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,372 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the quarter. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in Lsb Industries were worth $108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Lsb Industries by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,776,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,707,000 after acquiring an additional 155,477 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in Lsb Industries by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,762,470 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,377,000 after acquiring an additional 102,027 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lsb Industries by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,218,218 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,249,000 after acquiring an additional 7,496 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP lifted its position in Lsb Industries by 264.4% in the 1st quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 629,845 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after acquiring an additional 457,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Lsb Industries by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 572,409 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,772,000 after buying an additional 98,810 shares in the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LXU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Lsb Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 31st. UBS Group cut shares of Lsb Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.25 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lsb Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

Lsb Industries stock opened at $7.7750 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $559.33 million, a PE ratio of -16.90 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.09 and its 200-day moving average is $7.32. Lsb Industries Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.88 and a fifty-two week high of $9.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

Lsb Industries (NYSE:LXU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $151.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.76 million. Lsb Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 6.15%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lsb Industries Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade high density ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer for corn, pastures, and other crops, as well as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium (NPK) fertilizer blends application.

