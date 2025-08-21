Principal Spectrum Tax-Advantaged Dividend Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PQDI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Principal Spectrum Tax-Advantaged Dividend Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PQDI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 11,100 shares, agrowthof44.2% from the July 15th total of 7,700 shares. Approximately0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Principal Spectrum Tax-Advantaged Dividend Active ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Tax-Advantaged Dividend Active ETF by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 5,921 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Tax-Advantaged Dividend Active ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 530,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,093,000 after buying an additional 15,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Tax-Advantaged Dividend Active ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 137,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after buying an additional 8,974 shares in the last quarter.

Principal Spectrum Tax-Advantaged Dividend Active ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PQDI stock opened at $19.43 on Thursday. Principal Spectrum Tax-Advantaged Dividend Active ETF has a 52-week low of $18.44 and a 52-week high of $19.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.08.

About Principal Spectrum Tax-Advantaged Dividend Active ETF

The Principal Spectrum Tax-Advantaged Dividend Active ETF (PQDI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively selects dividend-paying securities that have favorable federal tax treatment, including preferred and capital securities, from global issuers.

