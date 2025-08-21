eEnergy Group (LON:EAAS) Stock Price Up 13.3% – Should You Buy?

eEnergy Group Plc (LON:EAAS – Get Free Report) traded up 13.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 5.48 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.10 ($0.07). 53,405,121 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3,116% from the average session volume of 1,660,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.50 ($0.06).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 12 target price on shares of eEnergy Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 12.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 4.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.22, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of £18.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.40.

eEnergy Group (LON:EAAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported GBX (0.39) earnings per share for the quarter. eEnergy Group had a negative return on equity of 16.48% and a negative net margin of 22.56%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that eEnergy Group Plc will post 0.4001368 EPS for the current year.

