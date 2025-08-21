eEnergy Group (LON:EAAS) Stock Price Up 13.3% – Should You Buy?

eEnergy Group Plc (LON:EAAS – Get Free Report) traded up 13.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 5.48 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.10 ($0.07). 53,405,121 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3,116% from the average session volume of 1,660,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.50 ($0.06).
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 12 target price on shares of eEnergy Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 12.
eEnergy Group (LON:EAAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported GBX (0.39) earnings per share for the quarter. eEnergy Group had a negative return on equity of 16.48% and a negative net margin of 22.56%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that eEnergy Group Plc will post 0.4001368 EPS for the current year.
