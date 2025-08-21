ProShares Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DOG) Short Interest Update

ProShares Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DOG – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 444,600 shares, anincreaseof49.0% from the July 15th total of 298,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,032,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately9.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately9.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,032,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

ProShares Short Dow30 Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DOG opened at $25.20 on Thursday. ProShares Short Dow30 has a 12-month low of $25.03 and a 12-month high of $30.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.62 and a 200 day moving average of $26.54.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Short Dow30

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in ProShares Short Dow30 during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Dow30 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $752,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares Short Dow30 by 703.7% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 82,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after buying an additional 72,443 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Dow30 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,176,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Dow30 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,946,000.

ProShares Short Dow30 Company Profile

ProShares Short Dow30 (the Fund), formerly Short Dow30 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA). The DJIA is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal. The DJIA includes 30 large-cap, blue-chip United States stocks, excluding utility and transportation companies.

