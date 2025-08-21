Short Interest in Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) Increases By 49.0%

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 425,600 shares, agrowthof49.0% from the July 15th total of 285,700 shares. Currently,2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 168,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 168,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently,2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $17.75 target price on Postal Realty Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Postal Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.75.

Get Postal Realty Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Postal Realty Trust

Postal Realty Trust Trading Up 1.0%

Postal Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of Postal Realty Trust stock opened at $15.1630 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.71 million, a PE ratio of 39.90 and a beta of 0.84. Postal Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $12.26 and a twelve month high of $15.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st will be paid a $0.2425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.4%. Postal Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 255.26%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 597,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,808,000 after purchasing an additional 16,743 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 494,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,057,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 313.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 378,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,405,000 after buying an additional 287,027 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 327,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,280,000 after buying an additional 15,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 321,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,200,000 after buying an additional 68,600 shares during the last quarter. 57.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Postal Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Postal Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PSTL) is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns properties primarily leased to the United States Postal Service ("USPS"). PSTL is focused on acquiring the network of USPS properties, which provide a critical element of the nation's logistics infrastructure that facilitates cost effective and efficient last-mile delivery solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Postal Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Postal Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.