The Mission Group (LON:TMG) Trading Down 8.5% – Here’s What Happened

The Mission Group plc (LON:TMG – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 8.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 21.02 ($0.28) and last traded at GBX 21.50 ($0.29). 66,214 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 131,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 23.50 ($0.32).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of The Mission Group from GBX 62 to GBX 55 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 55.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 24.96 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 25.67. The company has a market capitalization of £19.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.92.

MISSION is a collective of Creative and MarTech Agencies led by entrepreneurs who encourage an independent spirit. Employing 1,000 people across 28 locations and 3 continents, the Group successfully combines its diverse expertise to produce Work That Counts TM for our Clients, whatever their ambitions.

