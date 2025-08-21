The Mission Group (LON:TMG) Trading Down 8.5% – Here’s What Happened

The Mission Group plc (LON:TMG – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 8.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 21.02 ($0.28) and last traded at GBX 21.50 ($0.29). 66,214 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 131,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 23.50 ($0.32).
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of The Mission Group from GBX 62 to GBX 55 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 55.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TMG
The Mission Group Stock Down 6.9%
The Mission Group Company Profile
MISSION is a collective of Creative and MarTech Agencies led by entrepreneurs who encourage an independent spirit. Employing 1,000 people across 28 locations and 3 continents, the Group successfully combines its diverse expertise to produce Work That Counts TM for our Clients, whatever their ambitions.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than The Mission Group
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- 3 Energy Stocks That Could Rally If the Oil Bears Are Wrong
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- ASML Has Entered Buy Territory, But Only For Patient Investors
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Toll Brothers: A Great Buy and Hold Stock With Risks in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for The Mission Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mission Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.