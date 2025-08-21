LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) Major Shareholder Summit Partners P Sells 8,407,643 Shares

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Free Report) major shareholder Summit Partners P sold 8,407,643 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.07, for a total transaction of $42,626,750.01. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 33,524,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,970,305.05. This represents a 20.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

LifeStance Health Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ LFST opened at $5.35 on Thursday. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.74 and a 1-year high of $8.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.67 and a 200-day moving average of $6.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.00 and a beta of 1.13.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. LifeStance Health Group had a negative return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 1.23%.The business had revenue of $345.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. LifeStance Health Group’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. LifeStance Health Group has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that LifeStance Health Group, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LFST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised LifeStance Health Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research note on Friday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LifeStance Health Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 31.5% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 86,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 20,728 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in LifeStance Health Group by 467.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 16,893 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its stake in LifeStance Health Group by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 21,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 92,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 4,495 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the second quarter worth about $320,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

About LifeStance Health Group

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics in the United States. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

Featured Articles

