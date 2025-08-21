Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 79,931 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. $AME

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 15.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 606,813 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,931 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $103,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,484,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,559,001,000 after buying an additional 336,491 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,747,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $989,352,000 after acquiring an additional 154,682 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE now owns 3,770,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $648,979,000 after acquiring an additional 45,714 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in AMETEK by 127.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,479,397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $598,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in AMETEK by 4.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,471,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $425,440,000 after acquiring an additional 95,503 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Stock Performance

AME stock opened at $183.1980 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.97. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.02 and a twelve month high of $198.33. The firm has a market cap of $42.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.10.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. AMETEK has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.060-7.200 EPS. Analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AME has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AMETEK from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.00.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

