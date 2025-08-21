RWA Wealth Partners LLC Sells 46 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. $COIN

RWA Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,463 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Brooklands Fund Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth $37,245,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Insider Transactions at Coinbase Global

In related news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.71, for a total value of $8,167,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,849.46. The trade was a 97.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.64, for a total value of $3,486,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 82,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,702,833.92. The trade was a 10.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,185,704 shares of company stock worth $438,918,732 over the last 90 days. 17.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coinbase Global Stock Up 0.8%

Coinbase Global stock opened at $304.39 on Thursday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.58 and a twelve month high of $444.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $343.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $261.74. The company has a market capitalization of $78.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 3.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.79). Coinbase Global had a net margin of 40.87% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Coinbase Global from $270.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on Coinbase Global from $352.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Coinbase Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $352.72.

Get Our Latest Report on COIN

About Coinbase Global

(Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.