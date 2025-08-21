Versor Investments LP Acquires Shares of 15,500 Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. $CWAN

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. now owns 32,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Abacus FCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Abacus FCF Advisors LLC now owns 25,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 41,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. 50.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on CWAN. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Friday, April 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $27.00 price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.67.

Clearwater Analytics Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE:CWAN opened at $19.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.73. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.98 and a 1-year high of $35.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $181.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.16 million. Clearwater Analytics had a return on equity of 3.23% and a net margin of 73.74%.The firm’s revenue was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO James S. Cox sold 18,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $420,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 348,964 shares in the company, valued at $7,851,690. This represents a 5.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Subi Sethi sold 7,358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total transaction of $159,447.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 218,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,741,135.96. This represents a 3.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 206,748 shares of company stock worth $4,549,748 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

About Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

