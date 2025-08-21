Atmos Energy Corporation $ATO Stock Holdings Reduced by RWA Wealth Partners LLC

RWA Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 44.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,880 shares during the quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,791,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,213,925,000 after purchasing an additional 424,235 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,078,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $428,732,000 after purchasing an additional 58,391 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 146.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,713,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $238,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,575 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,639,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,274,000 after purchasing an additional 233,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 541.4% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,525,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $212,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Atmos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $165.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley set a $156.00 price target on shares of Atmos Energy and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price target (down previously from $171.00) on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Atmos Energy from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.27.

Atmos Energy Trading Up 0.1%

Atmos Energy stock opened at $165.9820 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.69. Atmos Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $128.12 and a 52 week high of $167.85.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.01). Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 25.05%.The business had revenue of $838.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Corporation will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 25th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 47.80%.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

