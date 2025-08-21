Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,385 Shares of F5, Inc. $FFIV

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,576 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in F5 were worth $2,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in F5 during the 1st quarter worth about $469,000. Vestcor Inc lifted its position in shares of F5 by 689.3% during the first quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 7,364 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after buying an additional 6,431 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of F5 by 275.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 105 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F5 during the first quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F5 during the first quarter valued at about $240,000. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of F5 stock opened at $315.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $302.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.40. F5, Inc. has a 52 week low of $195.06 and a 52 week high of $334.00.

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The network technology company reported $4.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $780.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.64 million. F5 had a net margin of 22.06% and a return on equity of 21.77%. F5’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.36 EPS. F5 has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.240-15.380 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 3.870-3.990 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other F5 news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 5,297 shares of F5 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.24, for a total transaction of $1,706,905.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 23,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,601,963.84. The trade was a 18.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,347 shares of F5 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.73, for a total transaction of $417,206.31. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 20,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,411,101.27. The trade was a 6.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,544 shares of company stock worth $3,862,333. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of F5 in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of F5 from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of F5 from $314.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of F5 from $304.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of F5 from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, F5 currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $309.89.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

