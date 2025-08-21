2,760 Shares in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. $LYV Acquired by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter worth $30,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter worth $33,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 690.2% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LYV opened at $162.0590 on Thursday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.57 and a 12 month high of $164.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $38.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $150.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.04.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.67). Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 105.85%. The company had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LYV shares. Susquehanna set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $174.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.94.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

