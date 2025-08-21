RWA Wealth Partners LLC Invests $224,000 in Brinker International, Inc. $EAT

RWA Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in shares of Brinker International by 102.0% during the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 995,713 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $148,411,000 after purchasing an additional 502,897 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Brinker International by 3,277.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 987,334 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $130,615,000 after purchasing an additional 958,101 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Brinker International by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 967,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $144,201,000 after purchasing an additional 46,896 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Brinker International during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,408,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Brinker International by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 512,613 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $67,814,000 after purchasing an additional 47,378 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EAT shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Brinker International from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Brinker International from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Brinker International from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Brinker International from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Brinker International from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.41.

Insider Activity at Brinker International

In other news, Director Joseph Michael Depinto sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.36, for a total transaction of $1,703,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 99,297 shares in the company, valued at $16,916,236.92. This trade represents a 9.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Harriet Edelman sold 8,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total transaction of $1,307,025.00. Following the sale, the director owned 28,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,538,085. The trade was a 22.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International Stock Down 1.0%

EAT stock opened at $152.2950 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Brinker International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.72 and a 1-year high of $192.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.68.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.02. Brinker International had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 211.86%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. Brinker International’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Brinker International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.900-10.50 EPS. Analysts expect that Brinker International, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

