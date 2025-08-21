Venture Visionary Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Trane Technologies plc $TT

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 37.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TT. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Trane Technologies by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Trane Technologies by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 25,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,588,000 after acquiring an additional 5,193 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Trane Technologies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 172,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,789,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $537,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of TT stock opened at $425.6940 on Thursday. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $298.15 and a 1 year high of $476.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $435.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $392.81. The company has a market cap of $94.72 billion, a PE ratio of 33.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.09.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.09. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 36.61% and a net margin of 13.76%.The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Trane Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.050-13.050 EPS. Research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 29.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $480.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $334.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Stephens raised Trane Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $475.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Hsbc Global Res lowered Trane Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $396.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $458.60.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

