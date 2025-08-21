EntryPoint Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Mission Produce, Inc. $AVO

EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Free Report) by 115.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,516 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,242 shares during the quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Mission Produce were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVO. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Mission Produce by 153.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 453,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,520,000 after buying an additional 274,591 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Mission Produce by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,787,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,691,000 after buying an additional 257,344 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Mission Produce by 38.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 669,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,019,000 after buying an additional 184,639 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in Mission Produce by 221.5% during the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 251,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after buying an additional 173,472 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Mission Produce during the first quarter worth $1,339,000. 63.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Bryan E. Giles sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total transaction of $40,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 131,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,498,038.66. The trade was a 2.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVO opened at $12.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $882.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.57. Mission Produce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.56 and a 52 week high of $15.25.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $380.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.15 million. Mission Produce had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The business’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Mission Produce, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Mission Produce, Inc engages in the sourcing, farming, packaging, marketing, and distribution of avocados, mangoes, and blueberries to food retailers, distributors, and foodservice customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Marketing and Distribution; International Farming; and Blueberries.

