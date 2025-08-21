Venture Visionary Partners LLC Sells 13,625 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF $IHI

Venture Visionary Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 50.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,625 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IHI. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 4,875 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 106,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $446,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 11,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of IHI stock opened at $62.59 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 0.85. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12 month low of $52.90 and a 12 month high of $65.18.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

