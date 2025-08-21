EntryPoint Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. $NRIX

EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its position in Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Free Report) by 166.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,559 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,454 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Nurix Therapeutics were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 8.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 338,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:NRIX opened at $9.53 on Thursday. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.18 and a 52-week high of $29.56. The stock has a market cap of $728.57 million, a P/E ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.49 and its 200 day moving average is $12.24.

Nurix Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NRIX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.27. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.26% and a negative net margin of 234.57%.The company had revenue of $44,056 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.26 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NRIX shares. Wall Street Zen raised Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $16.00 price objective on Nurix Therapeutics and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.87.

In related news, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 5,402 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $59,584.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 35,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $391,697.36. This represents a 13.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gwenn Hansen sold 4,308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $51,739.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 69,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,966.23. This trade represents a 5.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,014 shares of company stock worth $163,014. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

