Estate Counselors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

Estate Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 559.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,597 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 0.6% of Estate Counselors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $6,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 19,843.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,195,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184,173 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 120,257,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,359,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952,615 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $213,024,000. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $178,739,000. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 106.3% in the first quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 1,663,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,275,000 after buying an additional 856,928 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $181.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $150.43 and a one year high of $182.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $177.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.94.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

