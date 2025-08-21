Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Stock Acquired Rep. Lisa C. McClain

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently bought shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF). In a filing disclosed on August 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida stock on June 17th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of XPO (NYSE:XPO) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Waters (NYSE:WAT) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) on 7/22/2025.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida Trading Up 0.2%

NASDAQ:SBCF opened at $29.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.49. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida has a 12 month low of $21.36 and a 12 month high of $31.68.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida Announces Dividend

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida ( NASDAQ:SBCF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $151.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.08 million. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 6.65%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.17%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Reef Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 4,230,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,452,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,985,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,195,000 after purchasing an additional 16,214 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida by 27.7% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,869,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,834,000 after purchasing an additional 622,709 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida by 0.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,072,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,244,000 after purchasing an additional 14,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 2,011,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,377,000 after purchasing an additional 14,536 shares in the last quarter. 81.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on SBCF. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Hovde Group raised their price objective on shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.40.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

